Troutman Elementary students get hands-on lesson during Reading Camp

During a recent Reading Camp, Troutman Elementary School teachers Angela Benson and Jean Dineen led students through a culminating career focused unit.
The lessons were designed to strengthen reading skills while also providing early exposure to various career pathways.
The unit concluded with a hands-on activity with Dr. Debra Lester, who brought virtual reality goggles equipped with special job simulator software for the students to use. Each student was excitedly teleported into an automotive repair center where they practiced changing the oil of their virtual car. This captivating activity introduced new vocabulary and provided the students an opportunity to experience potential career interests.