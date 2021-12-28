Troutman Elementary students spread 'cereal' for Iredell Christian Ministries

Troutman Elementary’s Fuel Up to Play 60 and Fellowship of Christian Athletes teams chose a cereal drive for their service project for the month of December to help others in the community.

Every month these teams offer a class challenge to involve the school, so the December class challenge cereal drive was started. The title of the project was “Help us Spread ‘Cereal’ this Time of Year!” The teams decided that Iredell Christian Ministries would be the recipient of the cereal boxes collected due to the high volume of requests they get for boxes of cereal. The local Food Lion teamed up with the school to reward the December class challenge winner and provide boxes to store cereal.

Team members sent out flyers, made posters and encouraged students to bring in cereal boxes every day during morning announcements to help families in need. Teachers talked with their students about the importance of giving and helping others. Some wonderful heartwarming stories came out of this community service project.