Troutman to host parade, fireworks on July 2

Troutman will be ringing in the celebration of Independence Day on July 2 with a parade in the morning and a fireworks show in the evening.

The 18th annual Independence Day parade will being at 11 a.m. and the grand marshal this year is the United States Marine Corps. Marines are invited to ride in the parade on a town-sponsored float.

The parade began 18 years ago as a tribute to veterans.

The parade assembles at the Iredell-Statesville Schools Career Academy and Technical School at 350 Old Murdock Road. The parade will travel from the assembly area on Old Murdock Road and turn left onto North Main Street and travel south ending near Troutman Elementary School.

Anyone interested in participating in the parade can apply by visiting the town of Troutman website, clicking on the Annual Town Events link, and selecting the Independence Day Parade. Applications are also available to be picked up in person at Troutman Town Hall, 400 N. Eastway Drive.

The Independence Day celebration will culminate with a fireworks show at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St. The fairgrounds will open to the public at 7 p.m. where there will be music, food, and a children’s area. The fireworks display will start at full dark, approximately 9:30 p.m.

Any questions about participation in the parade can be sent to ewatson@troutmannc.gov.