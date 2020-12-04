Troy Medicare says locally focused insurer will help seniors

Regardless of the company's size or worth, the goal is still the same for Troy. And that's focusing locally to get the most for those who sign up for their services. Simihaian joked Troy didn't spend money on a celebrity endorsement but focused on finding the inefficiencies of other companies that come from their broader approaches. With the government subsidizing health care for seniors, Simihaian believes Troy can take that same money that other companies get and make it go further for seniors.

"We start from the same spot, except they choose to spend it on a lot of Google and Facebook and advertising, and agencies and people on TV telling you to choose their plan, and that costs millions and millions of dollars, and we do none of that," Simihaian said. "Instead, we take the dollars that would go to, you know, Joe Namath and put it into the plans. And that's how we're able to out-compete them. Our plan has a $0 a month premium to everybody, all members. They pay $0 every month, $0 deductible, $0 when they see their primary care physician, and $0 generics. Well, that blows the competition out of the water. And because we can take those spending thousands on Google in California, we put them into our benefits in North Carolina."