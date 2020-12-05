Troy Medicare says locally focused insurer will help seniors

The idea is simple for Troy Medicare: A local focus on insurance will help underserved customers that may be overlooked by bigger, nationwide companies.
That's what Flaviu Simihaian, the CEO of Troy, says over and over when making his pitch to potential customers, as well as when he's explaining his company to corporate backers.
By providing a Medicare Advantage plan, they typically serve seniors older than 65 who are looking to control some of their health care costs.
"They have to choose a health insurance plan and most of the options are really big companies that tend to work with chains and big, remote companies, not very local. But we're the first to really build one that empowers the local folks in our community," Simihaian said. "So we're the first North Carolina based health insurance for seniors to really empower the local folks to get the best care."
When Simihaian says local, he doesn't just mean the Charlotte metro area where the company is based. Its roots are in the Concord area where he and Josh Young, the company's other founder, grew up. Troy currently is available to anyone who is eligible for Medicare A or B and lives in Iredell County, as well as Cabarrus, Robeson or Rowan counties, and the company only looks to expand from there. He said there are more than 1,000 providers in their network currently.
And local shouldn't be associated with small-time. The company has raised more than $20 million in investments since its founding in 2018 and Simihaian said the company is worth just under $50 million currently.
Regardless of the company's size or worth, the goal is still the same for Troy. And that's focusing locally to get the most for those who sign up for their services. Simihaian joked Troy didn't spend money on a celebrity endorsement but focused on finding the inefficiencies of other companies that come from their broader approaches. With the government subsidizing health care for seniors, Simihaian believes Troy can take that same money that other companies get and make it go further for seniors.
"We start from the same spot, except they choose to spend it on a lot of Google and Facebook and advertising, and agencies and people on TV telling you to choose their plan, and that costs millions and millions of dollars, and we do none of that," Simihaian said. "Instead, we take the dollars that would go to, you know, Joe Namath and put it into the plans. And that's how we're able to out-compete them. Our plan has a $0 a month premium to everybody, all members. They pay $0 every month, $0 deductible, $0 when they see their primary care physician, and $0 generics. Well, that blows the competition out of the water. And because we can take those spending thousands on Google in California, we put them into our benefits in North Carolina."
Saving money on advertising is good for Troy's own budget, but Simihaian said he and Young also knew that people on Medicare need to save money themselves. He said Young could see some of the issues with insurance companies while running Cannon Pharmacy in Concord.
"We would see this every day where folks would just be taken advantage of, by the system, by these big plans," Simihaian said. He said they saw that people struggled to deal with companies that didn't understand the needs and realities of health care in the area. "It's just not right. Seems like folks have forgotten about these communities, these smaller towns in the U.S. that the big guys kind of forgot about. They just don't serve well, so we thought, 'You know what? If nobody's gonna do it better, we're gonna do it ourselves.'"
