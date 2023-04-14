Former President Donald Trump reportedly answered questions for nearly seven hours Thursday during his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices.

Chances are, Trump’s Mooresville golf club came up during the conversation.

Though it’s not among the ritziest properties mentioned in a lawsuit New York Attorney General Letitia James dubbed “The Heart of the Steal,” Trump National Golf Club Charlotte, in a high-end residential area on the shores of Lake Norman in Iredell County, is among the properties the former president is charged with overvaluing in disclosure documents.

“The valuations of TNGC Charlotte on the Statements of Financial Condition from 2012 to 2020 were false and misleading,” the 222-page suit, filed in September of 2022, alleges.

James’ lawsuit, filed in state court in Manhattan, details dozens of instances of alleged fraud, many involving claims made on annual financial statements that Trump would give to banks, business associates and financial magazines as he sought loans and deals.

At the heart of the allegations related to the Mooresville club is a scheme that involved including the face value of refundable membership deposits – which topped $4 million in 2012 alone – as part of the value of the property despite declaring in other filings that “the liability for the deposits was zero dollars,” according to the lawsuit.

Adding $4 million to the value would have more than doubled the $3 million the Trump Organization paid for the once-struggling golf and tennis club, then called The Point, in 2012.

“For 2013 and continuing through 2020, the Trump Organization continued to employ the Membership Deposit Scheme, adding to the purchase price the full value of the refundable membership deposits of $4,080,550,” the lawsuit says.

About 92 percent of The Point membership, which owned the club at the time, voted for the Trump takeover in 2012.

“I always kind of joke that that was our first political election,” Trump’s son, Eric Trump, said during a visit to the club in 2019.

By 2017, Trump National Charlotte had the largest membership among the organization’s 18 golf clubs around the world, according to the then-president’s financial disclosure with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics for that year.