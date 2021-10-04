Tuesday is Election Day for Mooresville's at-large Board of Commissioners

Voters in Mooresville can cast their votes Tuesday in the primary election for Mooresville's at-large Board of Commissioners seat. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

The primary puts incumbent Gary West against Mike Cabe and Lox Leach. One candidate will be eliminated from the ballot for the Nov. 2 election as the candidates who finish first and second advance.

West won his seat in 2017 with 46.79% of the 904 votes cast, earning him a four-year term on the board.

Casting ballots

This contest is only for those who live inside the municipality of Mooresville and the only race in Iredell County on Tuesday. Results will be posted online tonight while official results will be announced next Tuesday.

Voters must vote at their assigned precincts, and locations are as follows:

Coddle Creek 1 — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 454 Fieldstone Road.

Coddle Creek 2 — Southside Baptist Church, 525 S. Broad St.

Coddle Creek 3-1 — War Memorial Building, 220 N. Maple St.

Coddle Creek 4-1 — St. Therese Catholic Church, 217 Brawley School Road.