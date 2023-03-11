The John Franklin Moore Park in downtown Mooresville looks a little different with a very pretty shade of blue, and I don’t mean the flowers that are in bloom all around. But the piano that has been placed in the park is now a very nice shade of blue with both 150th and the years 1873 and 2023 on it as part of the 150th birthday celebration of the town. You can still visit the park, play a tune on the piano and enjoy.