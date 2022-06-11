Twelve graduate from Mooresville Police Department Citizens Academy

On Tuesday, the Mooresville Police Department (MPD) celebrated the graduation of its 2022 Citizens Academy at the Charles Mack Citizen Center. Twelve Mooresville residents participated in this year’s academy, which began on March 22 and ran for 11 consecutive weeks meeting every Tuesday night. Greg Forrest, chief United States probation officer for the Western District of North Carolina, was the event’s guest speaker.

2022 MPD Citizens Academy graduates are Mike Bush, Bryan Clarke, Charlene Clarke, Toni Clarke, Linda Denney, Camille Desimone, Steve Johnson, Linda Martin, Becky McCall, Marietta Nilsson, Eddie Sanchez and James Tyson.

MPD’s Citizens Academy is designed to give members of the community an opportunity to get a behind the scenes look into our police department to give them a better understanding of roles, duties and responsibilities of the officers.

Each week the participants received a presentation and hands-on activities, when possible, from units within the department.

Highlights of the 2022 Citizens Academy include processing a mock crime scene with criminal and narcotics detectives; running simulations on the firearms training simulator; conducting mock traffic stops and touring the state’s Forensic Test for Alcohol Branch’s Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit; participating in a mock dispatch scenario with telecommunications; and observing several K-9 demonstrations of obedience, detection and apprehension.

To learn more about the MPD Citizens Academy and all MPD community programs, visit MooresvillePD.com.