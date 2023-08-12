Lake Norman Regional Medical Center recently brought back its annual summer learning program, CAMP MED, after pausing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program was held July 25-27, for high school students interested in medical careers.

The program was co-sponsored by Northwest Area Health Education Center of Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center’s Community Outreach Department under the direction of Mitzie McCurdy, director of community outreach. The program was designed to recruit, educate, and prepare Iredell County high school students for careers in the medical field. Activities included more than 20 contact hours of presentations, tours and observations and clinical experiences.

During the program, the 12 students were able to observe health technology, equipment and procedures, develop an understanding of the health care delivery system and the principles of medical ethics and safety, as well as develop effective skills of personal development in areas such as peer relations, teamwork, and leadership.