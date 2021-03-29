Two Boy Scout leaders honored with District Award of Merit

From staff reports
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Scouts BSA of the Gemstone District (Iredell County) held its annual Gemstone Adult Leader Recognition Celebration at the Rocky Mount Church in Mooresville. Scout leaders presented several awards such as training awards and the top awards, the District Award of Merit. The two receiving this award were Bryan McDonald of Troop #314 in Statesville and Jon Crawford of Troop #173 in Mt. Mourne.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.