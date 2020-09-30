Two cases of rabies confirmed in Iredell County

Iredell County Animal Services and Control has confirmed a two cases of rabies.

The first case involves a skunk that tested positive for rabies in the 500 block of Jane Sowers Road in Statesville.

The second case involves a raccoon that tested positive in the area of Seagrove Road off Chuckwood Road in Mooresville.

Please avoid all contact with all wild or stray animals.

All dogs, cats and ferrets are required by state law to be vaccinated at the age of 3 months.

Pets or stray animals with suspected exposure to rabies should be reported to Iredell County Animal Services and Control at 704-878-5335.