Two charged with stealing Apple watches from Mooresville Target

Two men were charged after two Apple watches were stolen from a Mooresville store last week.

Kenneth Deangelo Foard, 36, and Tony Williams, 31, both of Charlotte, are facing charges. Foard was charged with common law robbery, resisting delaying and obstructing an officer, and felony larceny. Williams was charged with felony conspiracy, aid and abet common law robbery, and resisting, delaying and obstructing an officer. A magistrate set bond at $40,000 for Foard.

The Mooresville Police Department, in a news release, said that on Dec. 8, a man came into the Target at 594 River Highway. While interacting with a Target employee in the electronics department, the man took two Apple watches, valued at $1,599.98, police said.

He fled from the store to a car that was waiting in the parking lot, police said.

Mooresville police officers were able to identify the suspects and stopped a vehicle as it drove away from Target, police said. One person ran but was caught after a brief foot pursuit, police said.