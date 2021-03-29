 Skip to main content
Two facing charges for breaking into vehicles at Mooresville-area hotel
Two facing charges for breaking into vehicles at Mooresville-area hotel

A 19-year-old from Charlotte is facing felony charges after Mooresville police chased two vehicles early Monday morning after an officer witnessed four people breaking into multiple vehicles at a hotel.

Bassim Daquan Davenport of Charlotte was charged with three counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, two counts each of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

Charges are pending against a 17-year-old from Cherryville.

Mooresville Police Department officers chased two vehicles after the officer observed the break-ins, reports indicate. The two teens were arrested near Harris Boulevard in Charlotte.

The investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.

A magistrate set bond for Davenport at $225,000.

Davenport.png

Davenport
