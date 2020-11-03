Two I-SS programs suffering losses due to COVID-19

There was no decision made at Monday’s meeting and the board indicated they would like Linebarger and CFO Melissa Wike to bring the issue back at next week’s meeting with additional recommendations on how to proceed.

Child nutrition has also been hit hard by COVID-19 and the reduced in-person enrollment. Currently, it is projected that the program will lose $1,562,000 this year. After the use of COVID funds to offset some of the losses, the potential annual loss is $1,175,000.

Superintendent Jeff James and child nutrition Director Tina Wilson presented the board with a few options to reduce these losses at Monday’s meeting.

The first option is to reduce labor hours. The reduction would impact approximately 16 employees and if implemented by Dec.1, would save approximately $166,000.

The second option is to eliminate Smart Lunch programs at the high school level, as accounting shows that before Smart Lunches were implemented, the combined profitability of the high schools’ child nutrition departments was $281,000. Seven years later, with three of the five high schools implementing Smart Lunch, that number is now a $70,000 loss.

As with Prime Time, the board did not make any decisions regarding the child nutrition program and asked for the issue to be brought back in front of them at next week’s board meeting.