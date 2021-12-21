Two juveniles face charge of stealing vehicle in Troutman

Two juveniles will face charges for stealing a vehicle after running away from a group home, said Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson.

Watson said the two ran away from a group home in Troutman on Monday and went to Troutman Tire and Auto, where they took an employee’s vehicle.

The employee called 911 and the responding officers used the Flock camera system to see that the vehicle had been spotted in Mooresville, Watson said.

The information was given to the Mooresville Police Department and officers found it in the Walmart parking lot on Norman Station Boulevard, Watson said. It was unoccupied, but MPD officers watched and were able to find the two juveniles when they returned to the vehicle, he said.

They were detained and the owner of the vehicle was contacted to retrieve it, Watson said.

The North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice was contacted and declined to take the offenders into secured custody, Watson said, adding that they were returned to the group home.

He said they are facing a larceny of a motor vehicle charge.

Watson added that the Troutman Police Department appreciated the assistance provided by Mooresville Police Department and that this once again demonstrates how positive working relationships between local agencies benefit all citizens.