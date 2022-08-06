Two major road projects are set to begin in Mooresville

Two major road projects should soon allow for better traffic movement around and through Mooresville.

The Faith Road/N.C. 115 intersection project and the West Wilson Avenue project are two of the numerous roadway maintenance and construction projects the town of Mooresville currently has in progress to provide infrastructure for the growing number of Mooresville residents and visitors. Faith Road/N.C. 115 intersection (a NCDOT road) will begin improvements in fall 2022, while West Wilson Avenue project (a town of Mooresville road) is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Faith Road/N.C. 115 project update

Since 2010, the Mooresville has invested more than $13.9 million dollars in NCDOT maintained roads. The Faith Road/N.C. 115 intersection project is an NCDOT locally administered project as both Faith Road and N.C. 115 (Mecklenburg Highway) are NCDOT roadways. As a locally administered project, the town has received a percentage of project funds from NCDOT, and although the town oversees administration of the project, NCDOT retains authority to review and accept the project once complete. Locally administered projects often assist in speeding up NCDOT project timelines.

In 2019, an NCDOT-approved contract for the Faith Road/N.C. 115 project was awarded but project work was not completed. The project underwent an extensive second evaluation, design, and bidding process involving NCDOT. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners approved awarding a contract for the project to Sealand Contractors Corp. at their Aug. 1 meeting. The contract is for $2,641,230.72 and includes multi-lane intersection improvements for all intersection approaches, with dedicated left-turn lanes at all approaches. Westbound and northbound approaches will have dedicated right turn lanes, and eastbound and southbound approaches will have combined straight/right lanes.

Work is expected to begin in September with an estimated project completion of 400 days (October/November 2023). The first phase of work will include equipment arrival, site preparation and the installation of the first traffic control devices (for worker safety). Due to NCDOT regulations, any lane closures associated with the project will be limited to night hours.

West Wilson Avenue project update

The West Wilson Avenue project is scheduled to wrap up by the end of December 2022. The majority of West Wilson Avenue will be reopened starting Aug. 22. Please note that the final lift of asphalt and the permanent striping will not yet be in place. The traffic signal at Academy Street and West Wilson Avenue is currently being installed and will be operational when the road reopens.

New storm drainage will be installed at the entrance of the Glynwater community beginning Monday and will take place for approximately three weeks.

The next phase of the project is realigning the intersection of West Lowrance and West Wilson avenues and installing the pedestrian path and a new culvert in this area. Lowrance Avenue will be closed to through traffic at the intersection of West Wilson during this phase of construction. Appropriate detours will be installed for local traffic and patrons of Mooresville Golf Course. Beginning in late October, West Lowrance Avenue and Golf Course Drive will be closed for 21 days maximum. A temporary road for access to the golf course will be installed during this time.