Two MCC graduates recognized with awards

The President's Award is given to a graduating student who has one of the highest grade point averages on all work completed at Mitchell Community College. Karen Valentina Acevedo-Suta earned an Associate in Applied Science degree in digital media technology, working extremely hard in the most adverse situations to complete her two-year degree. She also earned a digital media certificate and digital media technology essentials certificate. She graduated with a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) and high honors.

Each year, the North Carolina Community College System honors outstanding students within each of the 58 colleges in the system. Mitchell Community College’s 2021 honoree was chosen for this award based on faculty nomination and a high grade point average. Olivia Frisella earned an Associate in Science degree, high honors. She plans to transfer to North Carolina State University to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine. Frisella has a passion for animals and animal care, both professionally and personally. While she would like to one day open her own practice, she is taking her education one step at a time. She encourages others to take the next step in their education, particularly at Mitchell.