Two MCC students selected as nominees for academic team

Mitchell students Olivia Frisella and Anastasiia Shumeiko have been selected as the top nominees for the All-USA Community College Academic Team from Mitchell Community College.

The All-USA Community College Academic Team recognizes high achieving two-year college students who demonstrate academic excellence along with leadership and service. Twenty national team members are selected annually in March with each receiving a $5,000 scholarship. Both Mitchell students’ scholarship applications will be placed in the national pool for this coveted honor.

Frisella, of Statesville, is pursuing an associate in science degree from Mitchell. She plans to transfer to North Carolina State University to pursue a degree in veterinarian medicine. Frisella has a passion for animals and animal care, both professionally and personally. “I have a little zoo at my house,” she joked.

While she would like to one day open her own practice, she is taking her education one step at a time. She encourages others to take the next step in their education, particularly at Mitchell. “The staff and my professors are so personable. They really care about your well-being! That is such a motivating thing to have. Not all schools are like that.”

Shumeiko, of Mooresville, is currently completing criminal justice coursework and basic law enforcement training credentialing. She began her time at Mitchell when a friend encouraged her to earn her GED. While she originally did not plan to continue her studies, after taking her first criminal justice class, she discovered a passion for the field. Shumeiko aims to be a police officer or work in a sheriff’s office. Originally from Ukraine, Shumeiko encourages others thinking about continuing their education — whether to learn English, earn a high school credentialing, or pursue a degree — to start somewhere. “Start your way. Don’t ever stop. It’s never too late. You can do it.” Mitchell, in her experience, is a valuable resource to Iredell County, providing students unrivaled support. “Mitchell sets you up for success,” she noted. “They help you in every way they can. They will work with you. They will be on your side.”