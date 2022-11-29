Two Mooresville men charged in separate fatal crashes

The Mooresville Police Department filed charges against two men in connection with two separate fatal wrecks in October.

Stephen Andrew Schriver, of Mooresville, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and careless and reckless driving. A magistrate set bond at $10,000, and Schriver was released after posting bond.

Joshua Waybon Ryan Loftis, of Mooresville, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision. A magistrate set bond at $5,000. He also was released after posting bond.

The police department said in a news release the charges against Schriver resulted from a crash Oct. 20 on Timber Road. Ryan Joseph Rich, of Mooresville, a passenger in Schriver’s vehicle, died in the crash.

Police said that Schriver was driving a 2015 Ford Mustang at a high rate of speed, lost control and crossed the center line into the path of a Dodge truck.

Loftis was charged in a crash that claimed the life of Theescha Renea Proctor, of Mooresville, on Oct. 25.

Police said that Loftis was driving a 1993 Ford truck on Iredell Avenue and struck the rear of a motorcycle that was stopped to turn into a driveway. Proctor was a passenger on the motorcycle. The operator was seriously injured but survived.

The Mooresville Police Department Traffic Unit investigated both crashes and consulted with the district attorney’s office concerning appropriate charges. The two men were charged Saturday.