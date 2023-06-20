On June 13, Mooresville Thai boxers Dakota Gray, 18, and Hartman Smith, 20, left with their trainer, Kru J.T. Smith, for Thailand. Both hope to further their skills in the sport of Muay Thai. The trip took approximately two days of travel time before reaching their destination in Bangkok. Dakota has been training since the age of 9, and Hartman since the age of 7. To train in Thailand has been a dream for them for many years.

Muay Thai is the national sport of Thailand. This martial art was recently accepted as an Olympic sport, and will be seen for the first time in the next Olympic games.

Dakota, a recent graduate from Mooresville Senior High, hopes to gain new skills that will help him in his fight career. Hartman, a graduate of Lake Norman High School, intends to use his new skills in competition, and teach the techniques to his students in Hickory, where he coaches others.

While in Thailand, they will spend most of their time in Bangkok, but will also travel to Phi Phi Island, located south of Thailand in the Andaman Sea. This part of their journey is for some relaxation before the rigorous flight back home on June 28. Both boxers are students of Kru J.T. Smith of Lake Norman Muay Thai in Mooresville.