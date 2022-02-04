Two Mooresville police officers give dog a second chance

Two Mooresville Police officers were able to give a local dog a second chance in an emergency situation, thanks to their lifesaving efforts.

The pup’s owners flagged down officers on Jan. 16 around 9:30 p.m., after it accidently found a discarded plastic bag filled with an unknown white substance while out in the grass at a local hotel. The dog had a poor reaction to the substance, and began shaking, was lethargic, and could not stand. Officer S. Isenhower and Officer N. Pezzeca responded to the call, and each gave the dog a dose of Narcan, a prescription nasal spray used to treat suspected opioid overdose emergencies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the first dose, the dog began to revive, but did not completely recover. Once the second dose was administered, the dog began to act normally, walking around and jumping. The grateful owners immediately took the pup to Denver Emergency Animal Hospital for further evaluation.

Assistant Chief Frank Falzone acknowledged the officers’ quick thinking on the scene to save the dog.

“While I am always very proud of the exemplary work of our officers, I am extremely proud of how sincerely compassionate they are about the services they provide,” said Falzone. “This lifesaving event is not only the most recent example of their outstanding efforts, but also serves as a reminder of their unwavering dedication to making a difference, for all, in our community.”