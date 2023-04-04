Two Iredell students earned honors in a statewide competition.

The North Carolina Science Fair Foundation (NCSFF), sponsor of the annual N.C. Science and Engineering Fair (NCSEF), announces the winners of the 35th NCSEF competition held March 25 at North Carolina State University. 323 STEM student researchers from across the state in grades 3-12, advanced to these state finals.

Maira Siddiqui of Mooresville, a student at South Iredell High School, earned third place in physics. Nachammai Annamalai of Mooresville, also a student at South Iredell, was presented the United States Army Award for physics and mathematics

A total of 160 volunteer judges from business, education, governmental, and nonprofit sectors interviewed students and selected the award winners. A complete list of award winners is available on the website at ncsef.org.

Special awards sponsored by business, education, government, and nonprofit STEM partners, were awarded along with the winners across eight STEM research categories.

NCSEF Director Judy Day said, “Our local and regional teachers and fair directors from across North Carolina continue to raise the standards for student-led research in all STEM areas. Our 300 plus judges and volunteers continue to share their enthusiasm for the innovation and quality of student work as evidenced in their student interviews.”

NCSFF Chair Tony Rice said, “We are excited to send 14 North Carolina high school students on to compete in the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) in Dallas, Texas, from May 14-19. Each will compete against more than 1,800 students from 80 countries.”

“We are also thrilled to invite the top 16 middle school students to compete in the new Thermo Fisher Scientific Junior Innovators Challenge. The top 30 of these projects from across the nation will compete for final awards in Washington, D.C., in October 2023 and thank our businesses and foundations for supporting our efforts to make student-led STEM research accessible to all students throughout N.C.,” added Rice.

The N.C. Science Fair Foundation sponsors the NCSEF and its none regional competitions and a new virtual region for public, public charter, private, and homeschool students across all 100 North Carolina counties.