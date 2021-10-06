Two new locations add variety to the Surry Sonker Trail

Surry County’s signature dessert is known for its personalization. Sonker recipes and presentations depend upon family tradition, seasonality and each cook’s creativity. Two new stops on the Surry Sonker Trail reflect the inherent variety of this traditional dessert.

Prudence McCabe Confections in Mount Airy and The Tilted Ladder in Pilot Mountain joined the Sonker Trail this summer, increasing the number of trail stops to eight with at least one in each of Surry County’s four towns.

Sue Heckman, owner of Prudence McCabe Confections, drew inspiration from her grandmother for the name of her shop and many of her baked goods, including the sonker’s pastry topping. Heckman makes the sonker in individual pie tins. Just before the sonkers are done, she removes them from the oven, grates butter over the top, sprinkles on sugar and places them under the broiler to create a golden-brown top crust.

“Customers come in and go, ‘All right, explain it to me. What is a sonker?’” Heckman said. “We’ve done peach and pear so far, and they’ve been really popular.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}