Two new locations add variety to the Surry Sonker Trail

Surry County’s signature dessert is known for its personalization. Sonker recipes and presentations depend upon family tradition, seasonality and each cook’s creativity. Two new stops on the Surry Sonker Trail reflect the inherent variety of this traditional dessert.
Prudence McCabe Confections in Mount Airy and The Tilted Ladder in Pilot Mountain joined the Sonker Trail this summer, increasing the number of trail stops to eight with at least one in each of Surry County’s four towns.
Sue Heckman, owner of Prudence McCabe Confections, drew inspiration from her grandmother for the name of her shop and many of her baked goods, including the sonker’s pastry topping. Heckman makes the sonker in individual pie tins. Just before the sonkers are done, she removes them from the oven, grates butter over the top, sprinkles on sugar and places them under the broiler to create a golden-brown top crust.
“Customers come in and go, ‘All right, explain it to me. What is a sonker?’” Heckman said. “We’ve done peach and pear so far, and they’ve been really popular.”
For those unfamiliar with the Surry County staple, sonker is a cobbler-like dessert of cooked fruit and crust. Many have a liquid batter poured on top of the fruit. Others have a rolled dough for the crust, while some are prepared on the stove top with a dropped-dumpling crust.
“The vintage, handmade, old-fashioned feel of the dessert fits in well with our shop and other baked goods,” Heckman said.
At The Tilted Ladder restaurant in downtown Pilot Mountain, sonker unexpectedly arrives in a large, stemmed cocktail glass. A thin milk “dip,” with flavors reminiscent of snow cream, is served alongside for guests to drizzle to their liking. The fun presentation complements the restaurant’s bright colors and vibrant atmosphere with live music Thursday through Saturday.
“We recently started making all of our desserts in house, so we’re excited to add sonker to our list,” said Crystal Upchurch, who owns the restaurant with her husband Jimmy. “So far, the peach sonker has been a favorite.”
Additional stops along the Surry Sonker Trail include Anchored Bakery and Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies in Mount Airy, Southern on Main and Skull Camp Smokehouse in Elkin and Rockford General Store and Harvest Grill at Shelton Vineyards in Dobson.
To receive a Surry Sonker Trail map, call 800-948-0949 or visit www.SonkerTrail.org.