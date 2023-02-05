Lake Norman Medical Group, Orthopedic Spine Mooresville welcomes Brooke Colombero, MSN, FNP-C, and Erin Tankoos, MSN, FNP-C. They are joining Dr. Ben Garrido, orthopedic spine surgeon in the Mooresville practice.

Colombero is a board certified nurse practitioner, focusing on orthopedic spine surgery. Her medical education includes an associate degree in nursing from Cabarrus College of Health Sciences in Concord, a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Capella University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and a Master of Science in nursing from University of North Carolina Charlotte in Charlotte.

Tankoos is a board certified nurse practitioner, focusing on orthopedic spine surgery. Her medical education includes an associate degree in nursing from Mercy College of Ohio in Toledo, Ohio and a Master of Science in nursing from Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, visit LakeNormanMedicalGroup.com. You may call 704-660-4750 to schedule an appointment. Lake Norman Medical Group, Orthopedic Spine Mooresville, 517 Alcove Road, Suite 102, Mooresville.