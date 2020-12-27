Two peaceful rallies in one day called for racial justice, reform

The death of George Floyd launched protests across the country and Mooresville residents took to the streets in June in peaceful rallies to voice their concerns about racial inequalities.

In the Drive for Justice, more than 200 vehicles drove from a River Highway shopping center to downtown Mooresville.

Organizers of the event said it aimed to address police brutality, more equitable treatment of minorities by law enforcement and a call on elected officials to take action.

South Iredell NAACP Chapter President Curtis Johnson said even though the protest was technically an All Lives Matter event, he did say there can’t be racial equality until black lives are valued as much as the lives of other citizens.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As for what Johnson wants to see come out of the protest, he said a police department that is more racially diverse and thoroughly involved in the community is a necessity. “I’m hoping that we’ll show some unity in Iredell County and that enough is enough,” he said. “And say that enough is enough.”

Later that day more than 600 people gathered in downtown Mooresville as speakers called for recognition of disenfranchised communities and police reform.