Two students recognized for first and second place finishes in district spelling bee
Two students recognized for first and second place finishes in district spelling bee

030321-srl-news-spelling-p1.jpg

District spelling bee first and second place winners, Rishidharan Jayakumar and Sahana Barua, are shown with Iredell-Statesville School Board Member Todd Carver.

Rishidharan Jayakumar, a sixth grader The Brawley School and Sahana Barua, a fifth grader at Woodland Heights Elementary, were recognized for their first and second place finishes at the Iredell-Statesville Schools District Spelling Bee, which was held Feb. 4 at Mac Gray Auditorium on the campus of Statesville High School.

The bee lasted nine rounds, and the final winning word was “beguile.” Rishidharan Jayakumar will advance to the regional level of competition to be held at the Carolina Panthers Stadium in Charlotte on March 21.

