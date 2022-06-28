Two teens arrested in Mooresville shooting incident

Two teens have been charged in connection with shots being fired in Mooresville early Sunday morning that resulted in one person being injured.

Anazi Nykeem Quiller, 18, of Mooresville, and Jaylon Edmond Westbrook, 19, of Sherrills Ford, were each charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. Westbrook was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. A magistrate ordered Westbrook held without bond due to the seriousness of the charges and his current probation/parole status for other felony convictions, the Mooresville Police Department reported in a news release.

Quiller received a $150,000 bond.

On Sunday at approximately 12:30 a.m., MPD officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the area of Logan and Brookwood streets. Several callers reported that their houses or vehicles had been hit by gunshots.

Officers arrived on scene and located numerous shell casings of different calibers scattered in the roadway along Logan Street. While officers were on Logan Street, MPD received a call of an individual suffering from a gunshot wound to their back at a residence in the Piedmont Pointe Apartments. This individual was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

MPD detectives responded to both scenes and began an investigation into the incident, which involved collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses. As part of the investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant on a Logan Street residence that was served by the MPD Special Response Team. Detectives also searched a residence in Catawba County that resulted in recovering weapons and a vehicle used during the incident.

That investigation led to the arrests of Westbrook and Quiller.

This investigation is continuing, and more arrests are expected. Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective G. Lawing at 704-664-3311.