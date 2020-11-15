Two years of service to community celebrated

Helping to provide basic items for people in need is the mission of The Kindness Closet, which was started in November 2018 at Academy Street Park in Mooresville by a local group of families called Little Helpers, founded by Anne Maunter.

On Nov. 7, a group of middle and high school students gathered at The Farms neighborhood in Mooresville to help celebrate two years of service of The Kindness Closet to the Mooresville community by serving and spreading kindness, noted Mauther.

Student volunteers from Crosby Scholars signed up to participate on that Saturday for a range of tasks including sorting, organizing and packing boxes of household and hygiene items for stocking the closet throughout December.

"With the lack of our usual weekly sponsors for the Closet and Cupboard during the pandemic, we were able to secure a grant from Hope at the Lake to fund one month of hygiene and household goods," said Mauther. “We partnered with Crosby Scholars to get volunteers and split the groups into middle schoolers and high schoolers to sort, organize, pack and deliver items for the next few weeks. We are grateful for all who came out to volunteer. "