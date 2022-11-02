Tyler’s pumpkin patch

When the autumn leaves and breeze roll in and everyone gets in the mood for everything “pumpkin,” who doesn’t want to visit a pumpkin patch? Those gleaming big and small balls of orange seem to call out to us to take them home and celebrate this beautiful time of the year.

It was no different for a teenager named Tyler who wanted to take his little cousin Olivia to see the pumpkins. But Tyler’s health made it difficult to fulfill his wish. That’s when Carolina Caring’s Cardinal Kids and volunteer staff jumped into action and made his dream come true. They brought the pumpkin patch to him!

Tyler’s mom Brenda and sister Dani, along with out-of-state relatives attended, and the whole family was able to make beautiful memories of fall fun, including painting pumpkins provided by Josh’s Farmers Market in Mooresville. No party is complete without some delicious treats, so a special “thank you” goes out to volunteer Carolyn Festa for some beautifully decorated, homemade cookies for the special occasion.

The Cardinal Kids Program is unique in that it is one of the few programs in North Carolina that focuses on the care of children. Its specialized health care teams include doctors, nurses, social workers and chaplains who conduct regular visits, mostly in the home, for children of all ages whether their disease is curable, chronic or life-threatening.

Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte region including Iredell. For more information about Carolina Caring, call 828-466-0466 or visit www.CarolinaCaring.org.