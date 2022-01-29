 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UMM holding barbecue fundraiser
1-30 pork sale at church

Cars came through the drive-thru at last year’s barbecue sale at Williamson’s Chapel UMC.

 Karen Kistler, Mooresville Tribune

The Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church is selling whole smoked pork butts.

Cost is $38 each with proceeds benefiting missions and local charities. Orders should be placed online at willchapumc.org/umm by Feb. 13. Pre-orders are required as there will be no sales on pick-up day.

A drive-thru pick up will be held Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 575 Brawley School Road.

