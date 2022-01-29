UMM holding barbecue fundraiser

From staff reports
The Methodist Men at Williamson’s Chapel United Methodist Church is selling whole smoked pork butts.
Cost is $38 each with proceeds benefiting missions and local charities. Orders should be placed online at willchapumc.org/umm by Feb. 13. Pre-orders are required as there will be no sales on pick-up day.
A drive-thru pick up will be held Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 575 Brawley School Road.
