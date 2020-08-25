UNC students wondering about return to classes

Michael Whitfield is planning to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2021, but he is already wondering if he attended class in person for the last time.
"I hope I have not taken my last in-person class as a student of the University of North Carolina and am hopeful we will be able to return to a more typical set-up in the spring," Michael Whitfield said. "It seems that such a decision depends on the existence and accessibility of an effective vaccine. One of the main challenges of learning remotely include the diminished, personal interactions with my professors and fellow students."
It only took one week of classes and several coronavirus outbreaks for the university to alter its plans, forcing students to scramble to figure out where they would be living and studying for the rest of the semester.
His younger brother, Richard Whitfield, is a freshman and will almost assuredly see in person instruction again in Chapel Hill, but his first semester didn't go as planned.
"While disappointed I will not be completing my first semester on campus, I understand and appreciate UNC’s prompt response to the growing number of cases on campus," Richard Whitfield said.
His time lving in the Graham Residence Hall in Chapel Hill was short, but he said many students were adapting to the challenges while others clearly weren't listening to the guidelines put out by UNC and various health agencies. He said wearing a mask during the hot summer days while walking around campus was challenging, but necessary.
While Michael Whitfield is staying in Chapel Hill in an apartment he is renting, Richard Whitfield is returning home until it makes sense for him to return to campus.
The Whitfields aren't the only ones in the area dealing with UNC's sudden change of plans.
"It’s very stressful. It’s a lot of work to move everything around and leave what you thought was going to be your home and a safe place to be," Ashley Byrd said. She is a biology major at the university. "And the fear of getting my parents sick is even more concerning. I’ll definitely be keeping my distance for a while once home," she added
Last Wednesday, UNC Chapel Hill officials said they were shifting all undergraduate in-person instruction to remote learning after the coronavirus spread rapidly on campus. As of last week, 130 students and five employees have tested positive for the coronavirus at UNC Chapel Hill. The university said the COVID-19 positivity rate rose from 2.8% to 13.6% after testing 954 students. The university says 177 are in isolation and 349 in quarantine, both on and off campus. They said most students who have tested positive have demonstrated mild symptoms.
Byrd said she didn't know the extent of the COVID-19 spread on campus until the school started announcing the positive tests.
"I was socially distancing myself and didn't speak to other students or faculty too much. We didn't know until we were emailed about the clusters in the dorms and fraternities," Byrd said.
For some students, it was all but expected after seeing the behavior of other students.
"I pretty much knew this would happen. It just seemed so unlikely we should stay open," Byrd said. "So many people just disregarded everything and still had large parties or gatherings."
However, there is some sympathy for the chancellor and the school.
"Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz tried his best," Kyle Arendas of Mooresville said. He is a junior at UNC Chapel Hill studying media and journalism. "A lot of people just didn't listen."
Arendas said he saw a lot of people on social media not wearing masks and partying near Granville Towers, the place Arendas planned to live. All of his classes switched over to remote learning and he is currently looking to get his refund from his housing now since there's no need to live near campus.
While Arendas didn't set foot on campus before classes were set to start on Monday, he isn't happy with how the school handled the situation.
"They made people bring all their stuff on campus, kicked them out, and now we're trying to figure out how refunds will work and everything," Arendas said.
He was surprised how poorly UNC Chapel Hill handled the situation after seeing how university leaders managed the virus in the spring.
"In March, the school was prepared to react and handled it well. This time, it felt rushed, like they wanted it to work so badly," Arendas said.
Looking back, it seems obvious now for most students what should have happened.
"As much as I wanted to return to school for my senior year and attend classes, spend time with friends, and go to sporting events, I think, in hindsight, it was too presumptuous to hold in-person classes," Michael Whitfield said. "Clearly, the degree of non-compliance by students both on and off campus was not expected, thus resulting in the explosion in the number of cases amongst the student body and the general population of Chapel Hill and Orange County. "
However, that doesn't mean every student felt they were in any more danger in Chapel Hill than they are at home.
"I think most people in the university and throughout North Carolina and the country are worried they may have been exposed to COVID-19. While I am concerned about possible exposure, I feel as though I am no more at risk in Chapel Hill than I would be in Mooresville. I’ve actually seen a larger number of people, both students and residences of the town, more diligently wearing masks in Chapel Hill than I have anywhere else this summer," Richard Whitfield said.
For students, there are concerns about how effectively they can learn remotely due to the nature of their studies. Arendas said without being in a studio and working with equipment, he worries how well he can prepare to be a broadcast journalist. Byrd said she isn't worried about finishing her degree, but she said she doesn't know if veterinary schools will accept the work she would have been doing in labs on campus.
And of course, there's the social aspect of learning remotely.
"I’m concerned about not meeting people and missing out on my senior year. This may sound like a minor worry but it’s something I think about," Byrd said.
Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.