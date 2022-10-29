 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Understanding weight loss options offered

Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree hosts free, monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The first, an in-person seminar, will be Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., and the second, an online seminar, will be Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree, 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville. Be sure to secure your reservation for either seminar early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend these seminars, there will be additional ones offered throughout the year. For more information and to register, visit FindAHealthyWeight.com/Lake-Norman or call 1-888-99-LNRMC (56762).

