Understanding weight loss options

Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree hosts free, monthly, in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options." The first in-person seminar will be Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville. Be sure to secure your reservation for either seminar early as space fills quickly.