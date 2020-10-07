The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The October online seminars will be Oct. 14 and 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. both days. Those participating are encouraged to secure their online reservation early.

During the seminars, Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program.

A question and answer period will follow the presentations.

If unable to attend this seminar, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year or view a pre-recorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.

To register for the seminars or to receive more information, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com to see upcoming dates and times.