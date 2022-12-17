 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Understanding your weight loss options

Lake Norman Medical Group, Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.”

The first in-person seminar will be Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar will be Jan. 23 at 6:30 p.m., hosted by Surgical Weight Loss and Advanced General Surgery Langtree, located at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300, in Mooresville. Be sure to secure your reservation for either seminar early as space fills quickly.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend these seminars, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year. For more information and to register, visit FindAHealthyWeight.com/Lake-Norman or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).

