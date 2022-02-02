The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly in-person and online educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The first in-person seminar will be Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m., and the second online seminar is set for Feb. 28 also at 6:30 p.m. hosted by the center, which is at 106 Alexander Bank Drive, Suite 300.

Those wishing to participate in the seminars are encouraged to secure their reservation for either seminar early as space fills quickly.

Dr. Ryan Heider, medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and non-surgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program. A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend these seminars, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year. For more information and to register for these free seminars, visit LNRMCSurgicalWegithLoss.com or call 1-888-99-LNRMC(56762).