The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars, “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The free online seminars will be April 14 and 26 at 6:30 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to secure their online reservation early.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of the center, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures and a medically-supervised weight-loss program.

A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

If unable to attend these seminars, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout the year or one may view a prerecorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.

To register for the free seminars or to get more information, visit LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com to see upcoming dates and times.