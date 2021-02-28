The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman hosts free monthly educational seminars entitled “Understanding Your Weight Loss Options.” The March online seminars will be held at 6:30 p.m. on March 10 and 22. Those interested are encouraged to secure their online reservation early.

Ryan Heider, M.D., medical director of The Center for Surgical Weight Loss at Lake Norman, will explain both surgical and nonsurgical weight loss procedures including adjustable gastric banding, gastric bypass, vertical sleeve gastrectomy, revision surgeries, conversion surgeries, nonsurgical intragastric balloon procedure, laparoscopic procedures, and a medically-supervised weight-loss program.

A question and answer period will follow these presentations.

For those unable to attend this seminar, there will be additional monthly seminars throughout 2021 or one may view a prerecorded online seminar at LNRMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com.

To register for these free seminars, or to get more information, visit LRNMCSurgicalWeightLoss.com to see upcoming dates and times.