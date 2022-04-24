Unique therapy for Parkinson’s disease offered

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free, online seminar to discuss a Parkinson’s program, LSVT BIG®, presented by the Rehabilitation Department. All are invited to join for the event April 28 from noon to 1 p.m.

Presenter Laurice M. Morton, PT, DPT, Certified LSVT BIG®, will discuss the intensive, effective, one-on-one treatment created to help people with Parkinson’s disease. LSVT BIG® effectively trains improved movements for any activity, whether “small motor” tasks like buttoning a shirt or “large motor” tasks like getting up from the sofa or maintaining balance while walking.

This treatment is customized to each person’s specific needs and goals, so it can help regardless of the stage or severity of one’s condition.

Once registered, registrants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. If the class is full, email mitzie.mcurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. For more information and to register online, visit lnrmc.com and click “Events.”