 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Unique therapy for Parkinson’s disease offered

  • 0

Lake Norman Regional Medical Center is hosting a free, online seminar to discuss a Parkinson’s program, LSVT BIG®, presented by the Rehabilitation Department. All are invited to join for the event April 28 from noon to 1 p.m.

Presenter Laurice M. Morton, PT, DPT, Certified LSVT BIG®, will discuss the intensive, effective, one-on-one treatment created to help people with Parkinson’s disease. LSVT BIG® effectively trains improved movements for any activity, whether “small motor” tasks like buttoning a shirt or “large motor” tasks like getting up from the sofa or maintaining balance while walking.

This treatment is customized to each person’s specific needs and goals, so it can help regardless of the stage or severity of one’s condition.

Once registered, registrants will receive a separate email with the link for the classes. If the class is full, email mitzie.mcurdy@lnrmc.com to discuss other options. For more information and to register online, visit lnrmc.com and click “Events.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Garden club to host plant sale

The Mooresville Garden Club will be hosting its plant sale April 23 from 8 a.m. to noon at the corner of N. Main St. and E. Statesville Ave.

Watch Now: Related Video

What happened in Week 9 of Russia’s assault on Ukraine