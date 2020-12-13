United Way of Central Carolinas is helping nonprofits meet needs in the community

As we prepare to close out 2020 and welcome a new year, the challenges we face as a community and the uncertainty brought about by the coronavirus pandemic are firmly planted in many of our hearts and minds. Whether you know someone who has lost their job, home or health care, or is having trouble putting food on the table for the family, we are experiencing an unprecedented time of public health and economic crisis.
Through it all, nonprofits in our community continue to see demand for their services increase and the path to recovery for many of our friends and neighbors will not be speedy or easy. But thanks to United Way of Central Carolinas, nonprofits in our community are meeting the needs of our residents with the support of grant funding they receive from the organization that serves a five-county region, including a portion of Iredell and agencies in the Mooresville/Lake Norman community.
Near the beginning of the pandemic last March, many United Way of Central Carolinas agency partners faced difficulty in keeping up with the escalating needs of the community and some were unable to serve clients face-to-face. Suddenly, they were confronted with navigating the challenges of operating in a socially distant manner or doing so entirely virtually.
In response, a COVID-19 Response Fund was launched through a collaborative effort that includes United Way of Central Carolinas, United Way of Iredell County and Foundation For The Carolinas. Within two months, more than $500,000 was raised and 23 agencies in Iredell County received critical funding, awarded by a volunteer-led COVID-19 Response Fund Committee comprised of community leaders and others familiar with the greatest needs of the community. The help provided to residents ranged from rent and utility support to food for hundreds of people facing hardship.
This month, United Way of Central Carolinas’ annual allocations committee is awarding 12-month grants to nonprofits across its five-county service area that are closely aligned with the organization’s community impact strategy of building stronger neighborhoods, improving racial equity and meeting the basic needs of the community. These organizations produce measurable impact and outcomes with an emphasis on serving diverse populations.
Contributing to an organization like United Way of Central Carolinas that has the infrastructure to raise and allocate funds to have the greatest impact ensures that the maximum percentage of your gift dollars are applied effectively.
Everybody giving leads to greater impact. Together, we can do this.
Shane Ruffin is the regional development director for the Mooresville/Lake Norman, United Way of Central Carolinas.
