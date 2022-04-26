 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

United Way of Iredell awards grants

  • Updated
  • 0
united way.jpg

United Way of Iredell County announced several grants, totaling more than $242,000, were awarded by the local Emergency Food and Shelter Board for Phase 39 & ARPA-R. The Emergency Food and Shelter funds are intended to supplement existing programs that provide food, utility, housing and shelter services for community residents in crisis.

The following grants were awarded:

Iredell COAST — $5,715 for food

FeedNC — $38,506.50, food

Fifth Street Ministries — $53,277.74, shelter

FOODiversity — $2,108.25, food

Iredell Christian Ministries — $21,361.50, food and utility assistance

Landmark Relief — $3,373.20, food

Matthew 25 Ministries — $12,789, food

Mooresville Christian Mission — $39,349.80, rent and utility assistance

People are also reading…

Salvation Army — $46,096.20, rent and utility assistance

Yokefellow Ministry — $15,646.50, utility assistance

United Way of Iredell — $4,702.31, compliance and reporting.

The total amount awarded is $242,926.

If you need assistance, call 211 for a free and confidential referral to programs and services available to meet your health and human service needs or visit the online searchable database at nc211.org. This service is available 24/7.

United Way of Iredell County

United Way of Iredell County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. We partner with 24 local non-profit partners through our annual campaign, and many other local groups and initiatives year-round to achieve this goal. More information is available at www.uwiredell.org.

Emergency Food & Shelter Program

The Emergency Food and Shelter Program was established on March 24, 1983, with the signing of the "Jobs Stimulus Bill," Public Law 98-8. That legislation created a National Board, chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). More information is available at https://www.efsp.unitedway.org/.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mali violence: Several soldiers killed in multiple attacks