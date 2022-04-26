United Way of Iredell awards grants

United Way of Iredell County announced several grants, totaling more than $242,000, were awarded by the local Emergency Food and Shelter Board for Phase 39 & ARPA-R. The Emergency Food and Shelter funds are intended to supplement existing programs that provide food, utility, housing and shelter services for community residents in crisis.

The following grants were awarded:

Iredell COAST — $5,715 for food

FeedNC — $38,506.50, food

Fifth Street Ministries — $53,277.74, shelter

FOODiversity — $2,108.25, food

Iredell Christian Ministries — $21,361.50, food and utility assistance

Landmark Relief — $3,373.20, food

Matthew 25 Ministries — $12,789, food

Mooresville Christian Mission — $39,349.80, rent and utility assistance

Salvation Army — $46,096.20, rent and utility assistance

Yokefellow Ministry — $15,646.50, utility assistance

United Way of Iredell — $4,702.31, compliance and reporting.

The total amount awarded is $242,926.

If you need assistance, call 211 for a free and confidential referral to programs and services available to meet your health and human service needs or visit the online searchable database at nc211.org. This service is available 24/7.