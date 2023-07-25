The United Way of Iredell County announced that it not only met its 2022-23 campaign goal, but also exceeded it, reaching 104% of the goal.

Thanks to the hard work of campaign cabinet members, the generosity of corporate donors, as well as individual gifts, the United Way was able to raise the necessary funds to support the important and ongoing community investment work happening in Iredell County. This resource development achievement highlights the commitment to making a positive impact on the communities served across the county.

Kim Atwell, 2022-23 campaign co-chair, states: “We are so excited to announce this success in our first ever countywide United Way campaign in Iredell County. This accomplishment happens because of the hard work, generosity, and commitment of so many companies and individuals from across our community. We had many new donors join this effort and so many of our long-standing supporters dug extra deep as well. The impact of this effort will be felt in tens of thousands of lives changed for the better during the year ahead. On behalf of all our friends and neighbors whose lives will be changed for the better, let me say a big thank you.”

Terri Phillips, 2022-23 campaign co-chair added: “As the recently retired CEO of Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, I’ve seen firsthand the difference these funds will make in our community. Families in crisis will find food and shelter, children struggling with grief will find comfort and community, our families will be healthier, stronger, and more successful, all because of the decisions made by our donors, volunteers and advocates across this community. It’s been an honor to be part of such a generous whole county campaign, and we are grateful.”

The United Way recognized the following community members who served on the 2022-23 campaign cabinet: Kim Atwell, John Childress, Lisa Familo, Nelson Granade, Chris Nichols, Mike Nowell, Terri Phillip, Allison “Bubba” Simmons, Marlene Scott and Carla Steele.