United Way of Iredell cuts ribbon on new office in Mooresville

The United Way of Iredell County has a new home.

Dignitaries from the towns of Mooresville and Troutman, the city of Statesville, the Iredell County Board of Commissioners, and many business leaders were on hand Thursday morning to celebrate the opening of the United Way’s new home office in the county, located in the heart of Downtown Mooresville.

“This has been a long time coming,” Brett Eckerman, executive director of the United Way of Iredell County, said. “This is going to help us better resource all the nonprofits that serve our community. This is a great day.”

The new home office, located at 404 N. Main St, will be the first time that the United Way has had one office that is responsible for all the organization’s activities in Iredell County. The office located in Statesville will merge with the new office.

“This is the first time that we will have a coordinated effort to support our entire county,” Eckerman said. “You should expect to see a wider network of local agency partners receiving United Way support.”

Over the last two years, the United Way of Iredell County has raised more than $2 million for 45 charitable organizations, both nonprofit and service, in the area.

“This office will help us focus on a neighborhood level,” Eckerman said. “It’s going to be more effective to pull all of the nonprofits together, bring new ideas to the table, and help get resources to the community.”

For Mooresville, having the United Way office right across the street from the Town Hall is a unique opportunity for developing a stronger relationship with the charitable organization.

“I think it’s great. We have an opportunity for a lot more collaboration,” Mayor Miles Atkins said. “Having this presence here is really important for Mooresville.”