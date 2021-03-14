United Way of Iredell partnership provided more than $1.5M in grants

On March 14, 2020 your United Way partnered with the Foundation for the Carolinas and the United Way of Central Carolinas to launch the Iredell County COVID-19 Response Fund. Since that time, through your generous support, our United Way has been able to provide more than $1.5 million dollars to local organizations helping to meet the basic needs of families and individuals in crisis.
“This is a community that steps up to help our friends and neighbors during a time of need,” Paul Cook, president of the United Way Board, said. “Because of that support our United Way has been in position to provide more in grants than in any other 12-month period in our 67 years of work. These grants have allowed our agency partners to provide support over 110,000 times, whether the need was for a hot meal, help keeping the heat on, a safe space for children on remote school days, or any of the other basic necessities United Way helps to provide.”
The individuals and companies that have made this possible are far too numerous to list, but a special thank you to our top 5 supporters who have accounted for almost half of this impact: Lowes Hardware, CARES act funding through the Iredell County Government and the City of Statesville, and the employees of Iredell Health System and the Iredell-Statesville School system.
While the number of infections and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are on the decline, the work of recovering from the economic and educational impacts of this virus are still very much in process. As federal funding continues to come down to help with ongoing food and shelter needs, your United Way has targeted our local funding in support of children and families for academic, social and child care support.
United Way has raised 77% of the goal to fund supportive services for over 9,300 youth, but still has $54,783 to raise in order to fully meet the targets and set us up to continue our strong support into the next fiscal year. If you are able to donate toward this effort, please consider mailing your check to United Way at PO Box 1312, Statesville NC 28687, or making a gift online at https://bit.ly/ICchild.
So many different heroes have emerged over the last year. In recognition of the incredible efforts being made by health care workers, teachers, first responders, and so many others we are launching the ability to make your gift in honor of someone whose work during this time has touched your heart. Share the name and address of your hero when you donate at the online link above, and we will send them a card recognizing their service to the community.
The following grants of $20,000 or more were awarded:
Diakonos/Fifth Street, $159,825 for food and shelter.
Iredell Christian Ministries, $132,846 for food and utilities.
Salvation Army, $98,050 for food and utilities.
Mooresville Christian Ministries, $85,811 for rent and utilities.
Council on Aging, $79,700 for employment support and homebound senior feeding and activities.
FeedNC, $78,000 for food
HealthReach Community Clinic, $78,000 for prescriptions and medical supplies.
ICARE, $69,723 for rent and utilities
Yokefellow, $63,308 for food, utilities and medicine.
Boys and Girls Club of the Piedmont, $58,408, family activities and supplies.
Kintegra (Statesville Family Medicine), $53,750, Telehealth services.
Iredell-Statesville Schools, $49,434, Wi-fi hubs for remote learning, tech support, attendance incentives and remote child care.
Love United and Designation Partners, $46,191, varied.
Hospice and Palliative Care, $38,912 for Rainbow Kidz grief program.
SCAN/Pharos Parenting, $38,000, for parenting support visits.
Matthew 25 Ministries, $36.939, food.
Piedmont Mediation, $36,667 for teen court, restitution and restorative justice.
YMCA-Statesville, $35,707 for remote school childcare and homeless student initiative.
Children’s Hope Alliance, $30,275, sliding scale mental health care.
Lifespan, $25,955, adult care.