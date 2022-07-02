United Way of Iredell to invest in 22 local agencies

United Way of Iredell County announced that it will partner and invest in 22 agencies across Iredell County through the 2022-2023 Community Investment process.

These agencies align with the mission of United Way by supporting critical services in the areas of education, health and financial stability. Each of these 22 nonprofits has demonstrated their ability to positively impact our community during an extensive review process by a panel of local volunteers. These 22 agencies will receive $408,036 in direct grants to support their success. Overall United Way of Iredell County plans to invest $1,030,743 in grants and direct services in Iredell County during the upcoming fiscal year.

“We are so proud that this year the United Way of Iredell County will be covering and supporting agencies throughout the entire county. Seventeen of the agencies funded during our community investment process service the entire county,” said board chair, Shannon Viera. “As relationships grow throughout Iredell our board hopes that even more agencies will feel comfortable to apply in future years.”

For the United Way of Iredell County, the Community Investment process is just one of the many ways nonprofits are supported. In the upcoming year increasing volunteerism in nonprofits will be a primary goal for the staff. To list a few other ways United Way of Iredell County supports nonprofits there is also the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP funds), Love United Iredell, Foundation Directory Online access, grant writing education, connecting agencies to reduce unneeded duplication of programming, pairing with local businesses/government agencies as needed and endless collaborative efforts which build long-term effectiveness and relationships across the county.

United Way of Iredell County is looking forward to adding to the capacity of these 22 organizations and the entire county as much as possible throughout the year by remembering an important lesson learned during COVID-19. This lesson is to remain flexible while constantly assessing and addressing the needs within the county.

Agencies receiving Community Investment funds include:

Education agencies:

Boy Scouts

Boys & Girls Clubs

Girl Scouts

Piedmont Mediation

Pharos Parenting

YMCA-Statesville

YMCA-Lowe’s

Financial stability agencies:

American Red Cross

Fifth Street Ministries

Habitat for Humanity

I CARE

Iredell Christian Ministries

Mooresville Area Christian Mission

Salvation Army

Yokefellow Ministry

Health agencies:

Children’s Hope Alliance

Council on Aging

Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County

Iredell County Partnership for Young Children

Lifespan Services

North Iredell Rescue

Troutman Rescue