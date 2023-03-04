It was a day of celebrating businesses and individuals as the United Way Spirit of North Carolina Awards were presented during a ceremony March 1 at the Charles Mack Citizen Center. Six from Iredell County were among the 31 recipients who were being honored.

Fernando Little, vice president and chief diversity officer with Atrium Health, and a member of the United Way of North Carolina Board of Directors, and Brittany Pruitt Pruitt Fletcher, president and CEO of United Way of North Carolina, began the ceremony extending welcomes to all who were there.

“It’s so good to see so many people here who support United Way and are passionate about making a difference in our communities. We’re fortunate to have 50 different local United Way organizations in our state that serve 80 out of 100 counties,” Little said, before introducing Pruitt Fletcher.

With a big smile, Pruitt Fletcher took to the podium and told the crowd that it was “great to celebrate all of you. Today we are here to celebrate our Spirit of North Carolina Awards. We have 31 organizations and individuals who have been and continue to be exemplary United Way partners. Under the Spirit of North Carolina Awards, there are seven categories that we’re going to celebrate today,” she noted as she explained each of the various categories.

Pruitt Fletcher introduced Melissa Neader, chair of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners and radio host at WAME Motivational Monday, who shared a few remarks and then introduced the first half of the award recipients for the morning.

“This is a room full of individuals who are dedicated to help others,” Neader said. “We have missions, we feel driven, we want to impact. This is a remarkable room full of people. I’m excited to be here. You are part of my story and now I’m part of yours. We are interwoven. What we have done in our communities and what we will do.”

Neader said when she was asked how she became involved in United Way, she talked about the program that got her excited – Love United Iredell, which focuses on nonprofits in the county and tells their particular stories.

“The purpose of Love United Iredell is to engage and excite and inspire people to be a part of the good, plus knowing the stories,” she shared. Stories capture people, she continued and “we want to capture them because whether you are excited about children, veterans, animals, any way you want to get that passion from in here, to out there.”

She told the crowd that she was thankful for each one of them and what they have done for their communities. “Don’t stop, we need you. Keep going forward.” She then concluded with one sentence that she likes to share with people and that is “be the person today that you want to be remembered as tomorrow.”

The first set of awards was presented in the category of Building Momentum and Sustainability through Engaged Leadership or Employees. What this category means, Pruitt Fletcher said, “is that we’re celebrating leaders who set the pace and propel their campaign by implementing successful strategies.”

Iredell-Statesville Schools and the town of Mooresville were both recipients in this category.

During the presentation, it was noted that United Way and the Iredell-Statesville Schools have a rich tradition going back decades and “over the last several years, under the leadership of Superintendent Jeff James and Boen Nutting, has transitioned to a multi-tiered engagement approach. The staff engaged in an additional giving campaign, learning about the impact the United Way funding has on children and families in the school system,” it was shared.

In 2022, the schools included a mission related partnership to serve young women needing access to period products in a project called Red Cart Project, which helped to make certain that the basic needs of students were being met equally.

The town of Mooresville, it was shared, recruited a team of employees to lead their outreach in education activities. They told during the presentation that “under the leadership of Town Manager Randy Hemann, the team, which included Tiffany Shelley, Megan Suber and Nancy Rath, found both in-person and electronic ways to engage employees and share the work of United Way in the Mooresville community. To further engage participation, they offered an opportunity for the town manager to spend a day as an employee in the department with the largest campaign efforts.”

As a result of these efforts, the town’s campaign increased by 230 percent as well as their attaining some new donors.

It was also noted that Mooresville’s mayor, Miles Atkins, worked alongside the local United Way on an initiative to prevent suicide in the community.

Additional winners in this category included Davidson County Schools, Mohawk Industries, Owens & Minor and Thomasville City Schools, all of Davidson County; John Deere of Kernersville, United Way of Forsyth County; and Gaston County Schools, United Way of Gaston County.

The second category was Investment in Long-Term Sustainable Impact, which Pruitt Fletcher described as “honoring those who work together to create systemic and sustainable change in their community.”

Iredell Health System was a recipient of this award. It was shared that they have made their United Way campaign a priority and the two have worked together to “develop a periodic community health assessment in a state of the county health report” and due to this collaboration, partnerships were formed to “reduce youth suicide attempts, increase the number of individuals who engage in regular physical activity and provide for the social determinants of health for families in crisis.”

They keep the campaign fun, it was noted during the presentation, and have “built the largest employee based giving effort in Iredell County through these consistent efforts.”

Other recipients in this category were Lowe’s, United Way of Greater Charlotte; Truist, United Way of Forsyth County; and The Book Club, United Way of Gaston County.

There was a single recipient in the Building a Legacy of Community Engagement through Volunteerism category, which focused on celebrating organizations that embrace volunteering as part of the work culture. This was ITW Texwipe, United Way of Forsyth County.

The next category, Leading through the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Lens, also had one recipient, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools. This category highlights organizations that bring diversity, equity and inclusion values to the forefront.

Crisis Control and Community Resilience, which as Pruitt Fletcher noted, “thanks organizations who have led recovery and rebuilding efforts after a disaster or crisis” was next to group to be awarded.

Iredell County Government – Health Department was one of the two recipients in this category recognizing the consistent leadership of the elected officials and county staff helping to navigate the challenges of the last several years. It was noted that “they have reached out and brought community partners together to solve problems collaboratively and ensure that efforts were coordinated.”

The health department has been involved in working to support the mental health needs of Iredell County students thus being a reliable advocate for up-to-date information. They also participated in a United Way Over-the-Counter Medication giveaway event serving more than 700 individuals in the Mooresville area. It was noted that due to the success of this project, another giveaway event is planned in the Statesville area in the future.

The second recipient in this category was Healthy Rowan with Rowan County United Way.

At this point in the program, Marcel Solomon took to the podium to announce the second portion of award winners. Solomon, it was noted, has served on the United Way advisory council since 2020 and joined the board of directors in 2021. He is a community relations associate at Lowe’s Companies Inc.

“It’s an absolute honor to be here today with you all celebrating so many great organizations and the tremendous impact that you all are having for your local communities,” said Solomon.

He shared how proud he was of the United Way of Greater Charlotte and how they have impacted the community and the success and expansion of their neighborhood programs.

Impactful and Engaging Campaign Event or Activity was the next category to be announced with Mooresville’s NGK Ceramics USA, Inc., United Way of Iredell County, being named a recipient.

As the award was presented, it was shared that “nothing communicates the impact of United Way of Iredell County like seeing the work first hand. NGK Ceramics USA, Inc. kicks off their campaign with members of each of their employee shifts visiting with local nonprofit organizations to learn more about the work they do in the community.”

Employees of NGK went to four different local agencies and, upon their return, shared what they learned with their co-workers.

“This commitment of time is a big part of why NGK Ceramics is so engaged with United Way and other local nonprofits within their community,” it was shared, which in turn led to an increase in their employee giving.

Seven others were recipients of this particular award. They were New York Air Brake, Rowan County United Way; city of Lexington, city of Thomasville, and Jerry Hunt Supercenter, all United Way of Davidson County; Grant Thornton and McGuire Woods, both United Way of Greater Charlotte; and city of Winston-Salem, United Way of Forsyth County.

The final group to receive awards during the program were the United Way Community Ambassadors. This was a new award in 2022, it was shared, given to individuals who have been outstanding volunteers, donors or advocates for United Way.

The first recipient was Marian Steele Clark, United Way of Iredell County.

Clark, it was told, has served in various capacities on the United Way of Iredell County board, including president and vice president of community investment and she chaired the county’s COVID-19 response fund. She was United Way of Iredell’s very first United Way Life Donor and made a planned gift commitment of $250,000, thus inspiring others to join and help United Way of Iredell County meet its million-dollar endowment challenge.

“Marian and her team at JC Steele and Sons have consistently been on the front line of needs in our community for generations,” it was said during the presentation. And most recently she partnered with the local United Way to help purchase meat for the Iredell County Food Pantry during the beef shortage that took place last fall.

“Her keen, strategic mind raises questions and keeps focus, but her kind heart is what drives her community involvement,” it was told.

Additional ambassador recipients were Micah Ennis and Commissioner Judy Klusman and Desiree Dunston, all Rowan County United Way; Andy Brown, United Way of Forsyth County; Peggy Brookhouse and Scott Vaughn, both United Way of Greater Charlotte; and Barbara Yarbrough, United Way of Gaston County.

Pruitt Fletcher took this opportunity to congratulate each of the winners and thank everyone who made the event happen, including their event sponsors, RTI International, Atrium Health, Blue Cross/Blue Shield of North Carolina, EATON Corporation, Mt. Olive Pickle, SingleCare, Southern Distributing Co., Williams, Overman and Pierce, ECU Health, Foundation for Health Leadership and Innovation, and Unite Us, along with all of the staff at United Way North Carolina and additional United Way personnel who helped to announce the winners and share their stories.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Pruitt Fletcher related the United Way network to a recent superhero movie she and her husband had gone to see. She said that as she was watching the movie, she thought how there’s not just one superhero who has all the power to solve all the problems.

“They all have to come together to fight the enemy and to defeat the enemy, and that’s really the way that I view this network,” she said. “We all have to come together to solve the problems and to really empower our communities to change North Carolina for the better. So thank you for being a part of that. Thank you for the superpower that you give to your local communities and making North Carolina a better place.”