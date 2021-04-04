UPDATE: Homicide suspect arrested in Cornelius

A man wanted for murder in Randolph County has been arrested in Cornelius, authorities reported.

Brian Cody King was the subject of a manhunt Saturday morning in Mooresville after a stolen vehicle linked to him was found abandoned in Edgemoor Park.

King was being sought by the Randolph County Sheriff's Office for a homicide, authorities said.

A stolen vehicle, believed to have been used by King, was found in Edgemoor Park, prompting a manhunt by personnel from the MPD, Iredell County Sheriff's Office and Mooresville Fire-Rescue. Canine units and drones were used in the search.