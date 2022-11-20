Usher in New Year with Grandfather Mountain sunrise

Ring in an epic New Year Jan. 1 with the first sunrise of 2023 atop Grandfather Mountain. This special event will provide guests with the rare opportunity to visit Grandfather Mountain outside of regular operating hours and on a holiday.

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m. Jan. 1, 2023, and Grandfather’s gates will open at 6:30 a.m. Because of safety regulations, participants may only visit the Mile High Swinging Bridge area during the event. To help warm up on a likely cold winter’s morning, the mountain will offer a complimentary hot beverage bar and doughnuts for sunrise guests in the Top Shop building. The restrooms in the Top Shop will also be accessible.

Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight and wear heavy winter jackets, hats, gloves and rubber-soled shoes. The event may be canceled on short notice in case of inclement weather. In addition, a picture-perfect sunrise, unfortunately, cannot be guaranteed.

Tickets for this event go on sale online at 10 a.m. Nov. 21. Admission to the New Year’s sunrise event costs $50 for general admission, $35 for children, ages 4-12, and $25 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Admission includes an entire day’s access to Grandfather Mountain. As the remainder of the park doesn’t open until 9 a.m., participants are welcome to leave the park following sunrise to return later in the day for no additional cost.

The event is limited to 150 guests. If the event is sold out, a waiting list will be available.

For more information on this event and to purchase tickets beginning Nov. 21 at 10 a.m., visit www.grandfather.com/event/sunrise.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.