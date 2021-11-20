Ushering in the holiday season: Mooresville Christmas parade set for Tuesday

The 77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade is just around the corner.

Free and open to the public, the parade is set for Tuesday in downtown Mooresville featuring 140 entries that will travel south down Main Street, beginning at Statesville Avenue and ending just past Wilson Avenue near Merino’s Mill.

Presented by Greenworks, the 2021 parade will have a special grand entrance of first responders, kicking off the event at 3 p.m. followed by this year’s Grand Marshal, longtime businessman Jack Moore, and much more including 12 commercial floats, four high school bands, dance troupes, vintage cars, the Grinch and of course, Santa Claus, accompanied by Mrs. Claus, for the special occasion.

Approximately 1.5 miles of Main Street will be closed to traffic, in sections, beginning at noon, with alternate routes through downtown including Broad and Church streets.

The Mooresville Christmas Parade Committee shared in a previous release that a large crowd is anticipated for the parade; therefore, spectators are encouraged to arrive early and to bring chairs or blankets.