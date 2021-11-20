Ushering in the holiday season: Mooresville Christmas parade set for Tuesday

The 77th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade is just around the corner.
Free and open to the public, the parade is set for Tuesday in downtown Mooresville featuring 140 entries that will travel south down Main Street, beginning at Statesville Avenue and ending just past Wilson Avenue near Merino’s Mill.
Presented by Greenworks, the 2021 parade will have a special grand entrance of first responders, kicking off the event at 3 p.m. followed by this year’s Grand Marshal, longtime businessman Jack Moore, and much more including 12 commercial floats, four high school bands, dance troupes, vintage cars, the Grinch and of course, Santa Claus, accompanied by Mrs. Claus, for the special occasion.
Approximately 1.5 miles of Main Street will be closed to traffic, in sections, beginning at noon, with alternate routes through downtown including Broad and Church streets.
The Mooresville Christmas Parade Committee shared in a previous release that a large crowd is anticipated for the parade; therefore, spectators are encouraged to arrive early and to bring chairs or blankets.
A tradition in Mooresville since 1944, the Christmas parade has always been held each year the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. It is organized by a committee comprised of community volunteers, who give their time to keep this time-honored event going.
Those unable to attend in person can either listen as it will be broadcast live on WHIP 1350 AM radio or see a tape delayed broadcast, which will be available on TDS Channel 4.
The weather Tuesday is expected to be perfect for a Christmas parade. The forecast calls for sunny skies with highs around 50.